|
|
JOHN DAVID BRYANT departed this life suddenly on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.
Born in Charleston, W.Va., on March 1, 1968, he was a son of Thomas Bryant II and Vera Kay Hibbs.
John had lived out his life installing HVAC units, fishing, and with a genuine love and care for others. In addition, he was licensed with FFL and was a bail bondsman.
He leaves to cherish his memory the love of his life, his wife of 23 years, Rhonda C. Bryant; his daughter, Danielle; and the joy of his heart, his granddaughter, Ember Lucas. Also surviving is his mother, Kay Hibbs of Pembroke, Va.; his father and step-mother, Thomas and Donna Bryant of Colorado; brothers, Jason Bryant of Cleveland, Ohio, Tommy Bryant of Ohio, and Justin Bryant of Colorado; sisters, Megan Wood of Colorado and Heather Bradley of Kentucky; sister-in-law, Beth Craig of North Carolina; nieces Sarah, Allie, Taylor, Kennedy, and Anna Rose; nephews, Ethan, Drew, Alec, Connor and Hunter; mother and father-in-law, Ervin and Sonya Anderson; grandmother, Ruth Bryant.
He was predeceased by grandparents Thomas Bryant Sr., Fred and Maxine Pauley, and Delbert and Leora Myers.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, at Kendall Funeral Home, 605 Snidow Street, Pembroke, VA 24136.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center at swvawildlifecenter.org are welcomed.
The Kendall Funeral Home in Pembroke, Va., is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting kendall funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019