JOHN DAVIS FLINT, 69, died after a lengthy illness on January 25, 2020, in Sarasota, FL. He attended Mercersburg Academy, George Washington High School and the University of Georgia. John loved physical activity, sailing,fishing, hiking, walking on the beach- anything to enjoy Mother Nature's splendor. He was an avid reader, sometimes reading several books at once from biographies, fiction, history/politics, mysteries and travel. No funeral arrangements have been made.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020