Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Flint
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Davis Flint

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Davis Flint Obituary

JOHN DAVIS FLINT, 69, died after a lengthy illness on January 25, 2020, in Sarasota, FL. He attended Mercersburg Academy, George Washington High School and the University of Georgia. John loved physical activity, sailing,fishing, hiking, walking on the beach- anything to enjoy Mother Nature's splendor. He was an avid reader, sometimes reading several books at once from biographies, fiction, history/politics, mysteries and travel. No funeral arrangements have been made.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -