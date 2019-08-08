|
|
JOHN E. BENNETT passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
John was born in Amigo on January 11, 1928. He was raised in Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. John served in the United States Army. Upon completion of his service, he attended the University of Charleston, where he was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was retired from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. and Anna Wood Bennett, and sister, Marilyn Bennett Grose.
John in survived by his wife, Catherine Welsh Bennett; son, John E. Bennett Jr.; and grandchildren, Andrew J. Bennett and Leigh Ann Bennett.
The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House West during John's last few days of life.
Per John's insistence, there will be no service or visitation.
Those wishing to remember John through a memorial gift are encouraged to consider HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or the University of Charleston, Office of Development, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019