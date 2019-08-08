Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Resources
More Obituaries for John Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John E. Bennett


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John E. Bennett Obituary

JOHN E. BENNETT passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West, South Charleston.
John was born in Amigo on January 11, 1928. He was raised in Beckley and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Beckley. John served in the United States Army. Upon completion of his service, he attended the University of Charleston, where he was awarded a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was retired from the WV Department of Health and Human Resources.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John O. and Anna Wood Bennett, and sister, Marilyn Bennett Grose.
John in survived by his wife, Catherine Welsh Bennett; son, John E. Bennett Jr.; and grandchildren, Andrew J. Bennett and Leigh Ann Bennett.
The family is extremely grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff of Thomas Memorial Hospital and Hubbard Hospice House West during John's last few days of life.
Per John's insistence, there will be no service or visitation.
Those wishing to remember John through a memorial gift are encouraged to consider HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387, or the University of Charleston, Office of Development, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Charleston, WV 25304.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now