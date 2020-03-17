Home

John Edens

John Edens Obituary

JOHN EDENS, 57, of Charleston, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston. Born on August 7, 1962 in Charleston, he was a son of the late Romie Edens, Sr. and Nora Virginia Hamilton Edens. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sarah Edens. John is survived by his brothers, Romie Edens, Jr. of Charleston and Carl L. Edens also of Charleston, and several other family members and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 18, at 1 p.m. at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 17, 2020
