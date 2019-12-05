|
Mr. JOHN EDWARD SIGMAN, 84, of Bancroft, passed away December 4, 2019, at home.
John was a retired Riverboat Captain with AEP with 33 years of service and a member of Faith Independent Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Mrs. Evelyn E. Sigman, and daughter, Anita Sigman Moses.
John is survived by his children, Charles L. Landers, Michael J. Sigman, Jan Sigman and Amy and her husband Scott Stacy; brother, Pat Sigman; sister, Della Smith; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Tonja, Jenny and John Nelson for the wonderful care given to our father.
A tribute to the life of John will be 1 p.m. Friday, December 6, at Gatens-Harding Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, John's wish would be for you to be kind to people and bless someone in need.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the Sigman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 5, 2019