JOHN ERNEST LEGG, 81, departed for his heavenly home on January 31, 2020.
Born on January 14, 1939, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Legg; parents, Kenneth and Emer Legg; five brothers and one sister.
John is survived by his sons, Terry (Sherry) Legg of Belva, and Gary (Rose) Legg of Belva; daughter, Candy (Kevin) Scarbrough of Belva; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, David Legg of Gray, Ga.; and special nephew, Frank Foster.
Funeral Service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 4, at Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, Dixie, with Pastor Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in the Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Friends may gather with the family at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Bell Creek Missionary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 28, Dixie, WV 25059.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. penningtonfuneral.com.
Pennington Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Legg family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020