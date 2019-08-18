|
|
JOHN FARRIS, 70, of Cross Lanes, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
He was born November 1, 1948, in Charleston, and graduated from Charleston High School. He served as a Corporal in the United States Marines during the Vietnam War. He was only 28 days away from returning home, when he was wounded. John was a retired car salesman with 30 years experience. He was an avid golfer, enjoying local golf courses as well as out of town golf outings with a special group of golf buddies.
John's acquaintances knew him as an ex-marine with some rough edges while those closer to John witnessed his compassion and kindness with a sense of integrity. He was a very loyal person as witnessed by his family and friends. John had a sense of humor like no other.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Emile and Melba Farris.
He is survived by his son, James "Boom" McKinney (Suzanne) of Cross Lanes; his daughters, Jackie Cunningham (Danny) of Ripley and Kimberly Carnes (Kevin) of Cross Lanes. He is also survived by his twin brother, Joe Farris of Ashville, N.C., and brother, Emile Farris (Cheryl) of Scott Depot; three grandchildren, Brandi Longfellow (Austin), Nikki Western (Kevin) and Cameo McKinney; and one great - grandchild, Benjamin Western.
Although predeceased, John's spiritual mentor, Bob McAteer, held a significant place in John's heart.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Serenity Club, 1225 Ohio Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064 or The Gary Sinise Foundation, which provides funds for research and support to those with Parkinson's Disease, 901 Avenue of The Stars, Suite 1050, Los Angeles, CA 90067; https:www.garysinisefoundation.org.
Services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, at Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar. Inurnment will follow.
Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehall funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019