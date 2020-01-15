|
|
JOHN FERGUSON JR., born May 28, 1934, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020, after a long illness.
Johnny was a beloved Father and Grandfather. He was a nice and generous man who loved his family and his dog, Max, more than anything. He never complained and always put others before himself. He always loved to play his French Harp and sing. He loved life. He fought the fight and kept the faith until God called him home.
He is survived by his son, John Ferguson, and grandson, Shawn and wife Kristin Ferguson, both of Charleston; two great - grandchildren, Braxton and Annabelle; one half-brother and one half-sister; nieces and nephews; Mary Ann, who checked on him often; and a host of friends. John loved people and never turned anyone away, he helped everyone he could in need.
Service will be in the Chapel at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., on Wednesday, January 15, facilitated by Pryor Funeral Home. Hershel Short will be officiating. Visitation for family at 11 a.m. and the Service begins at 12 noon.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020