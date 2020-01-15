Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pryor Funeral Home - East Bank
184 Walnut Street
East Bank, WV 25067
(304)595-2611
Resources
More Obituaries for John Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Ferguson Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Ferguson Jr. Obituary


JOHN FERGUSON JR., born May 28, 1934, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Friday, January 10, 2020, after a long illness.
Johnny was a beloved Father and Grandfather. He was a nice and generous man who loved his family and his dog, Max, more than anything. He never complained and always put others before himself. He always loved to play his French Harp and sing. He loved life. He fought the fight and kept the faith until God called him home.
He is survived by his son, John Ferguson, and grandson, Shawn and wife Kristin Ferguson, both of Charleston; two great - grandchildren, Braxton and Annabelle; one half-brother and one half-sister; nieces and nephews; Mary Ann, who checked on him often; and a host of friends. John loved people and never turned anyone away, he helped everyone he could in need.
Service will be in the Chapel at Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va., on Wednesday, January 15, facilitated by Pryor Funeral Home. Hershel Short will be officiating. Visitation for family at 11 a.m. and the Service begins at 12 noon.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -