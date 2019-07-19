

JOHN FLEMING BYERS, 79, of Dunbar, transitioned this world on Friday, July 12, 2019, at Thomas Hospital in South Charleston.

He was the son of the late Fleming and Sylonia Byers, and beloved husband of Ruth Byers for 55 years.

He attended Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, where he enjoyed singing in the Bad Boys Choir. He also worked diligently as an usher.

John graduated from Dunbar High School in 1959, where he was recognized as a basketball star. He attended West Virginia State College and obtained his associate in printing technology. John worked in Columbus, Ohio; lndianapolis, lndiana; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Nutley, New Jersey, before returning home to work for several years in the print shop at West Virginia State College. He retired from Columbia Gas in 2000 as supervisor of the printing shop. John enjoyed his work, and considered his employees his friends. John loved going fishing and watching sports on television.

He leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Ruth; daughter, Sonji (David) Baldwin, of St. Albans; son, John Thomas Byers, Elmont, N.Y.; sister: lrene (Louis) Clotman, Warrensville Heights, Ohio, deceased; and brother, Dr. R. Charles (Edithe) Byers, Dunbar; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Ferguson Memorial Baptist Church, 124 Marshall Ave., Dunbar. Friends may call one hour prior to service at the church.

Preston Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 19 to July 21, 2019