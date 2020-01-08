|
JOHN FRANCIS SMITH, 57, of Charleston, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital.
Francis was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK, to the late Sheila Ann Guest and John Smith. He was also preceded in death by his father, Yanni Tsakakis; brothers, Panos and Vaios Tsakakis; and his Yia Yia, Anna Tsakaki.
He is survived by his loving wife of 13 years, Judy Kee Smith; sister, Joanne Tsakaki, and her civil union partner, Maria Pilaviou, of Athens, Greece; best friend, Kostas Bacharakis of Athens, Greece; special cousin, Sonya McMeekin of Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK; and loving furry pets, "Lucy," "Simba," and "Eugenia." He also leaves a host of family and friends in Northern Ireland and Greece to mourn his loss.
Francis was a loving son, brother and husband. He enjoyed traveling the world and called Belfast, Northern Ireland, Athens and Chania, Greece, and Charleston, W.Va., as home. He was currently employed at Giovanni's and also had worked for his mentor, Spyros Stanley. He had previously worked for Anek Cruise Lines as a DJ and had been a glazer and shoe factory worker. His real love was music and he was an avid Queen fan.
A service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, January 9, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating. Burial will follow at the Glenn Cemetery, Coco, W.Va.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
