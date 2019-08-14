|
|
JOHN FRANK CESLOVNIK, 61, of Summersville, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, in the Summersville Regional Medical Center Extended Care Facility after a long battle with MS.
Born September 10, 1957, at Johnstown, PA, he was a son of Agnes Standa Ceslovnik and the late Frank E. Ceslovnik.
He was a graduate of Southern Illinois University (Carbondale) in 1977, was ordained a permanent deacon in the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston in 2004, and served St. John the Evangelist (Summersville) and Holy Family (Richwood) Catholic churches. John retired from Nalco Chemical and worked briefly as a people greeter at Walmart. John loved hunting, fishing, his family, his church and sharing his love of life with everyone he came into contact with.
Special thanks to the folks at SRMC Extended Care Facility for the excellent care and concern he received the last two years of his life.
Surviving besides his mother are his wife, Debbie (Manges) Ceslovnik; sons, Jason (Barbara) Ceslovnik and Jonathan (Nikki) Ceslovnik; grandchildren, Rease, Jaxon, and Stella; sister, Jonna Contacos-Sawyer (Mark); and his niece, Brooke Contacos.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16, in the St. John's Catholic Church in Summersville, with Father Rene' Gerona officiating. Interment will follow in the Catholic Cemetery in Summersville.
Friends may call at the White Funeral Home in Summersville on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. A Rosary will be recited at 3:45 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Knights of Columbus, c/o St. John's Catholic Church, 1703 Webster Road, Summersville, WV 26651, for their annual food basket distribution.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.white funeralhomewv.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019