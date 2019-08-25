|
JOHN FRANKLIN HAMON, 56, passed away at his residence in Salem, Va., on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, after a heart attack.
He was born January 23, 1963, in St. Albans, W.Va., where he attended Lakeview United Methodist Church and St. Albans High School. After graduating from West Virginia State University, John went on to pursue a career of service to others as the administrator of an assisted living facility, and a benefits specialist for the City of Roanoke Department of Social Services.
A lifelong outdoorsman, John was an accomplished rafter and kayaker and completed a trip through the Grand Canyon on the Colorado River. He was active in the West Virginia Wildwater Association over many years and developed an expert knowledge of the state's waterways.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ray Corbin Hamon, and beloved German Shepherd, Dangit.
He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Hamon, and siblings, Carol Davis, Linda Martin, and David Hamon, as well as longtime girlfriend, Chris Campbell.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 25, 2019