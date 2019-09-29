Home

On Wednesday, August 28, 2019, JOHN FREDRICK McCOY, of Costa Rica, passed away at the age of 70.
John was born and raised in Grantsville, W.Va. He graduated with his bachelor's degree from West Virginia State and eventually returned to Grantsville to run the family insurance agency, Calhoun Insurance. John retired and moved to Costa Rica in 2005 to enjoy a carefree life in warm weather. He had one daughter, Meredith, 40.
John enjoyed golf, playing pool, playing the guitar and hanging out with family and friends. He enjoyed telling jokes and liked to make people laugh. He had a soft heart for animals, especially dogs.
John was preceded in death by his father, Bis, and mother, Sue. He is survived by his daughter, Meredith; her two children, Mackenzie and Max; his brother, Mike; and several cousins.
At his request, his remains were cremated and there will be no formal service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 29, 2019
