JOHN H. 'JACK' FIELD, 93, of Litchfield, CT, passed away peacefully on Aug. 22, 2019, surrounded by his family at a Connecticut hospital. He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Eileen, in October 2018, and by his sister Frances Field Garratt in 2010. He is survived by three children: Thomas, of New Hartford, CT; Douglas, of Los Gatos, CA; Jennifer, of Staten Island, NY, and five grandchildren, plus a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy Lince and Jim Haught of Charleston, WV.
Jack was born and raised in Lexington, KY, the son of John Utterback and Ethel Fletcher Field. He left home in 1943 to serve in the US Navy while attending Yale University, where he studied chemical engineering. After graduating in 1946, he moved to Charleston to work for Union Carbide and where he met his future wife Eileen, then food editor for the Daily Mail. Both were active in the Charleston Light Opera Guild, where Jack was president.
His 40-year career with Carbide took him and his family to Texas, Indiana, Toronto, and finally to Connecticut, where he retired in 1986 as a top vice president. He was active in the community throughout retirement, serving on the boards of the Gunn Memorial Library and the First National Bank of Litchfield, and he was elected to and served on the Washington, CT, Town Board of Finance. He had a passion for politics and was a talented writer of many memorable letters and articles.
Jack was a great lover of the outdoors, and enjoyed hunting, fishing and caring for his yard and gardens. Throughout his life, he raised and trained hunting dogs that would always accompany him on his long walks in the woods. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, and will be remembered for his patience and generosity, his gentle and soft-spoken nature, and his tireless devotion to helping the people he loved.
An informal memorial reception will be held at the Gunn Memorial Library in Washington Depot, CT, on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 2 p.m until 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Gunn Memorial Library. He will ultimately be placed to rest next to his wife at his family cemetery in Versailles, KY.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019