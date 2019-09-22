Home

Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
(304) 587-4244
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:30 PM
Carl Wilson Funeral Home Inc
154 Main St
Clay, WV 25043
John H. Ramsey


1940 - 2019
John H. Ramsey Obituary

JOHN H. RAMSEY, 79, of Lizemores and Hinton, W.Va., entered into rest on September 11, 2019, at James L. West Memory Care and Hospice Center in Fort Worth, Texas.
John was born on April 30, 1940, in McDunn, W.Va., to the late Nolan D. and Nellie Vires Ramsey. He graduated from Clay County High School in 1960 and entered the U.S. Air Force. John proudly served his country at home and abroad, was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retired from the Air Force as a MSGT with 22 years of service. After his military service, John returned to his beloved West Virginia roots, where he worked for the Clay County Board of Education. Throughout his life, he exhibited a passion for the land and was an avid gardener. John was a loving brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law, Timothy and Veronica Ramsey of Johnson City, Texas, Robert and Angie Ramsey of Addison, Texas, and Christopher and Shawna Ramsey of Fort Worth, Texas; his grandchildren, Amber, Shawna, Taylor, Harley, Krystal, Baylee, Justin, Aubrilyn, Lenzy, Zachary Taylor, Preston, Katy, Ryan and CJ; his great-grandchildren, Athena, Brody, Avery, Waylon and Liam; and his siblings, Nolan Ramsey Sr. of Massillon, Ohio, George Ramsey Sr. of Clover, S.C., Veda Bemo of Talcott, W.Va., Anne Decker of Leesburg, Va., Roselee Adkins of Medina, N.Y., Noah Ramsey of New York, N.Y., and Ernie Ramsey of Elizabethtown, N.C.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 25, at Wilson-Smith Funeral Home in Clay, W.Va., with Minister Shane Wynn officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery, Bickmore, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family from 11 a.m. till service time.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www. carlwilsonfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the s Project or to James L. West Memory Care Center, 1111 Summit Avenue, Fort Worth, TX, 76012.
Wilson - Smith Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Ramsey Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 22, 2019
