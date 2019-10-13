Home

Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV 25177
(304) 727-4351
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home
110 B ST
Saint Albans, WV
John H. "Johnny" Townsend

John H. "Johnny" Townsend Obituary

JOHN H. TOWNSEND, "Johnny," 78 years young, went to be with the Lord on October 10, 2019.
He was the baby of 10 children, eight boys and two girls, children of Thurman "Nick" and Fannie Townsend. His wife and caretaker was Betty Jo (Marion) Townsend. He had two step-children, Tammy L. George and Roger A. Bird (Carolyn), and two grandsons, Brandon L. George and Zachary D. Bird.
He was preceded in death by grandson Brandon and all except brother Dallas Gene Townsend (Shirley) and sister-in-law Lois Elaine Townsend.
John was born in Riverview, Charleston. He graduated in 1960 from Charleston High School. He worked at Job Shop Printing and Outside Sales. He was an avid fisherman. He landed many "Trophy" fish of varied species. He had many certificates for trophy fish. He said that God sent him a wife, Betty Jo, of almost 44 years that was the best thing to ever happen to and for him.
Celebration of Johnny's life will be 12 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, St. Albans, W.Va., with Pastors David Bowen, Gary Bennet and Johnny's nephew, Kenny Nutter, officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes. Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Green Valley Church of God, 518 Green Valley Drive, St. Albans, WV 25177.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 13, 2019
