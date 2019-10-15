Home

Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Central United Baptist Church
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Central United Baptist Church
John Hansford Collins Obituary
JOHN HANSFORD COLLINS, 79, of Stollings, passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019, at CAMC, Charleston. Services will be held Wednesday, October 16. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Central United Baptist Church, with services at 1 p.m. The family has requested donations be made to Central Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1558, Logan, WV 25601 or the Gideon's or the Lady's Auxiliary of the Church. Honaker Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 15, 2019
