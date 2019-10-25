|
On March 30, 1932, Clyde and Elizabeth (Conner) Hartley welcomed their son, JOHN HARTLEY, to the family. He grew up with two sisters, Beulah Hartley Hatcher (deceased) and Audrey Hartley Rieman of Charleston. After graduating from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1949, John proudly served in the U.S. Air Force. He then started his 30-year career with C&P Telephone. After retiring, John and his wife, Nancy Belcher Hartley, moved to Palestine, W.Va. He served his Lord and Savior throughout his life and for several years served his neighbors with The Church of Philadelphia food pantry.
He passed away October 21, 2019.
John is survived by his daughter, Vickie Hartley Philpott, Cynthia Upton Cross, Steve Meadows, David Upton, Mike Belcher, Ritchie Fox, 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at The Church of Philadelphia in Palestine, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 25, 2019