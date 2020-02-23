|
JOHN "BUCK" HAYNES, JR., 90, of Charleston, passed away on February 21, 2020, at Eastbrook Center in Charleston.
Born on September 9, 1929, in Charleston, WV, he was a son of the late Johnny and Esta Haynes. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Bethel Thaxton, and his siblings, Joann Waldorf, Daisy Gamber, Orville "Boney" Haynes, Charlie Haynes, Buddy Haynes and Owen Haynes.
Buck was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church in Charleston. He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, brother and grandfather.
Buck is survived by his children, Gay King of Sissonville, Jean Altano of Nitro, Mickey (Patricia) Haynes of Bartlett, TN, Penny Jones (Ernie Cutillo) of FL, Kelvin (Tracey) Haynes of Princeton, WV, Anna (Mike) Webb of Sissonville and Valerie (Michael) Graley of Sissonville; his sister, Suzie (Don) Parker of Sissonville; 15 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, February 24, at Elizabeth Baptist Church in Charleston.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 25, at the church. Burial will follow at Haynes Cemetery in Sissonville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 23, 2020