Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Funeral Home Inc
812 Donnally St
Charleston, WV 25301
(304) 342-1179
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Levi Baptist Church
5125 Church Drive
Charleston, WV
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Levi Baptist Church
5125 Church Drive
Charleston, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Henry Brown


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Henry Brown Obituary
JOHN HENRY BROWN, affectionately known as Johnny, 73, of Rand, went to be with the Lord October 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born to Jesse Brown and Alice Giles Brown, January 7, 1946, in Carbon, W.Va., he attended Kanawha County Schools. He also enjoyed attending WVU football games and The Rand Oilers softball games in North Charleston, with his cousin / brother, Pete Dyess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alice Brown; sister, Jessie Lee Faucett; brother, Homer T. Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory is his only sibling, Hollie J. Brown (Gloria) of Rand; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Bishop Sherman Watkins of Columbus, Ohio; many cousins, especially Sammy and Charles Singleton, and countless friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Levi Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now