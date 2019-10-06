|
|
JOHN HENRY BROWN, affectionately known as Johnny, 73, of Rand, went to be with the Lord October 3, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Born to Jesse Brown and Alice Giles Brown, January 7, 1946, in Carbon, W.Va., he attended Kanawha County Schools. He also enjoyed attending WVU football games and The Rand Oilers softball games in North Charleston, with his cousin / brother, Pete Dyess.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Alice Brown; sister, Jessie Lee Faucett; brother, Homer T. Brown.
Those left to cherish his memory is his only sibling, Hollie J. Brown (Gloria) of Rand; several nieces and nephews; uncle, Bishop Sherman Watkins of Columbus, Ohio; many cousins, especially Sammy and Charles Singleton, and countless friends.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, at Levi Baptist Church, 5125 Church Drive, Charleston. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church.
Preston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019