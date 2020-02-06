Home

JOHN HENRY MILLER, JR., 80, of Charleston, WV, passed away on February 2, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born on July 5, 1939, in Charleston, he was a son of the late John Henry Miller, Sr. and Mary Hardman Miller.
John was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston. He was also a magistrate in Charleston, worked for the Department of Highways, and was a professor at Upward Bound and St. Albans High School for over 30 years. John was a former city council member and was on the KRT board. He will be remembered for his appearance in the well-known and often aired public service announcement after WCHS news that said, "It's 10:00 P.M. Do you know where your children are?"
John is survived by his daughter, Johna Miller, of Charleston, whom he was incredibly proud of and is graduating in May with her Doctoral degree in Physical Therapy.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. Cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's honor to the Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston: HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 6, 2020
