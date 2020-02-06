Home

Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
(304) 342-4118
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cunningham, Parker & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
1325 Washington St W
Charleston, WV 25302
John Henry Miller Jr.


1939 - 2020
John Henry Miller Jr. Obituary
JOHN HENRY MILLER, JR. was born on July 5, 1939, and passed away on February 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Hardman Miller and John Henry Miller, Sr., and brother, James E. Miller.
John is survived by his daughter, Johna Miller; sister, Rev. Irene Miller Radcliff; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends may attend a visitation service at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston, W.Va. The service will held on Friday evening, February 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
He will be cremated following the visitation service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
