JOHN HENRY MORRIS III, 62, died October 27, 2019, at Thomas Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness. Johnny graduated from Charleston High School in 1975. He worked at Diamond Shamrock, removing asbestos, and C&H Taxi as a driver for over 10 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Jr. and JoAnn Morris. Johnny is survived by his children, John IV, Crystal and Tiffany; siblings, Robin, Kim, Michelle, Donovan, Mark, a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 31, 2019