John Keener Obituary
JOHN DAVID KEENER, 63, of Charleston, passed away June 22, 2019.
He was born June 13, 1956 in Gassaway.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Zane Stump Keener.
John David is survived by wife, Margaret Ellen Minnich Keener; son, John Jon Keener of Morgantown; father, James Vernon Keener of Gassaway; brother, James V. Keener, Jr. and wife, Linda "Bugs" of Gassaway; nephews, J.V. Keener III and wife, Breona and Croix B. Keener and wife, Jocelyn.
Service will be 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 26, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m., Wed. at the funeral home.
Interment will be in the Keener Cemetery, Frametown.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019
