

JOHN WESLEY KELLER, SR., 91, of Nitro, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019.

John was born in Cinco to the late Ben and Martha Keller. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in the Korean War. John was a devoted husband and father, and member of Dunbar Church of the Nazarene.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Ann Keller.

He is survived by his sons, John W. Keller Jr., and Mark A. Keller and his wife, Christine.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 7, at Keller Funeral Home, in Dunbar, with Rev. Greg Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park, Dunbar.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019