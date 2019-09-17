Home

John Chestnut
JOHN LAWRENCE 'BUTCH' CHESTNUT, 69, of Belle passed away September 14, 2019 at home following a long illness.
He was a retired printer for the State of West Virginia, a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church and also retired from the UMWA.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Glen and Regina Atkins Chestnut; sister, Maxine McCormick; brother, Richard Monroe and sister-in-law, Sally Chestnut.
Surviving are his wife, Nikki Igo Chestnut; sons and daughters-in-law, Kenny and Kim Chestnut, John Casey and Donna Chestnut; daughters, Mandy Chestnut and her companion, Kristin and Tiffany Chestnut all of Belle; brothers and sisters-in-law, Glen and Nancy Chestnut, Bill and Judy Chestnut, Gary Chestnut, Jerry and Connie Chestnut all of Belle, Kevin and Rose Chestnut of East Bank; sisters and brothers-in-law, Alice and Paul Jameson of Belle, Evelyn and Ray Stewart of Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan Ramsey (Luke) of Diamond, Derik Chestnut (Destini), Adrian Reese and Blake Chestnut, Tiffany Atkinson all of Belle; and great grandchildren, River Ramsey and Declan Chestnut.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Hospice Care workers, Nikki and Kim and also to John's special care taker, Pam.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, September 18th at Fidler and Frame Funeral Home, Belle.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions be made to Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston, West Virginia, 25387.
Please visit our website at fidlerandframefuneralhome.com to send the family online condolences or sign the guest book.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 17, 2019
