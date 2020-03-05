|
JOHN L. KINDER, age 94, of Lewisburg, formerly of Oak Hill, died March 2, 2020, at the Seasons Place assisted living in Lewisburg.
Born in Nellis, on May 29, 1925, he was the son of the late Harvey and Gracie Mae Kinder.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Ed Kinder, Dennis Kinder, and Ray Kinder; and four sisters, Hester Chapman, Elsie Houser, Audrey Parcell, and Vada McCormick.
Surviving are his sister-in-law, Dola Kinder; and many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Left behind to cherish his memory are close friends, Larry and Beulah Lilly of Lewisburg.
Mr. Kinder was a World War II, United States Navy veteran, serving a little over two years and attaining the rank of seaman second class. He went on to serve his country proudly in the United States Army for 20 years, attaining the rank of staff sergeant. He served two tours in Korea.
John was a member of the Oak Hill Gospel Tabernacle. He had worked for a retail store in Marmet, enjoyed working on cars, and performing odd jobs for others. He had a wonderful singing voice and a good sense of humor.
The family wishes to thank the Seasons Place and Kanawha Hospice for their care of Mr. Kinder.
Visitation will be from 12 noon until 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Tyree Funeral Home in Oak Hill, W.Va. The funeral will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Pastor Dallas Smith and Pastor Charles Schmuck officiating. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Oak Hill, with military graveside honor.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's research or to Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
Online condolences may be sent at www.tyreefuneral home.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 5, 2020