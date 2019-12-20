Home

John Maynard Obituary

JOHN QUINCY MAYNARD, entered Heaven's gates on December 17, 2019 without pain, sadness or his addictions. He was born March 3, 1962 in Charleston, WV, the son of Lindsey and Loretta Maynard.
Left to cherish his memory are his mother Loretta Maynard, son Ethan (Rebecca) of Lakeland Florida, brother David Miller (Susie), sisters Della (Steve) Debbie (Tim), 2 grandchildren Oliver and Madalyn, niece Cristina (Brian), great niece Arya, nephews Nick Stone (Stephanie) Joshua Miller and Daniel McCallister.
There will be a private family memorial service at a later date.
Arrangements under the care of Barlow and Bonsall funeral home and crematorium.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 20, 2019
