|
|
JOHN MEREDITH KESSLER received his call from the Father on October 2, 2019, one day after his 91st birthday. His work on Earth was complete and his purpose fulfilled.
He was a devoted husband to Carmelina Iannello Kessler (m. September 29, 1951) for 68 years and loving father of four children, John Kessler, Daniel Kessler, Lisa Kessler Crouch, and Linda Kessler Trail. He had 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren with one more on the way. A devout Catholic and active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, John taught his family to live in faith and proved that God, Family, Friends, and Kindness are what defines a beautiful life.
Born October 1, 1928, in Oakland, California, John was the third youngest of nine children born to William and Marguerite Posey Kessler. He moved to Charleston early in life where he spent the rest of his humble, but extraordinarily beautiful, life. John served as a corpsman in the Army (1951 to 1953). He was stationed in Germany where he earned the Army of Occupation Medal and was Honorably Discharged in 1957.
After retiring from a 34-year career at Union Carbide, John spent time giving to back to his community. Volunteering at his church and delivering "Meals on Wheels" were just two of his social commitments. John enjoyed making someone's day a little better and a little brighter by simply delivering them a meal. His recreational passions included bowling and golf where he still holds the family record of scoring the only hole-in-one.
With family by his side and his love in our hearts, John left us to be face-to-face with God, for all Eternity.
Visitation will be at his church, Christ the King Catholic Church, Dunbar, on Monday, October 7, beginning at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m., with Fr. John Chapin Engler Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1504 Grosscup Ave., Dunbar, WV 25064 or HospiceCare 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 6, 2019