JOHN PATRICK MULLEN, JR., 77, passed away on December 15, 2019 at his home.
A native of Charleston, West Virginia, son of the late John Patrick Mullen, Sr. and Julia Aileen McClure Mullen, he was a Furman University graduate and a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity and a sales manager of mining and manufacturing equipment.
Surviving are his wife, Connie Lachapelle Mullen of the home; one son, John Patrick Mullen, III (Judy) of Duncan Falls, OH; two daughters, Melissa Mullen of Greenville, SC and Lori Larsen of Greer, SC; one brother, Jay Mullen of Bluefield, VA and three grandchildren, John Patrick Mullen, IV (Jack), Emma Larsen and Megan Larsen.
Mr. Mullen was predeceased by his twin brother, James Mullen and one son-in-law, James Larsen.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:45 p.m. Saturday at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Memorials may be made to , 123 West Antrim Drive, Greenville, SC 29607 or Interim Health Care Hospice, 155 Deacon Tiller Court, Duncan, SC 29334. Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 17, 2019