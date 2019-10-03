|
|
After a courageous eight-month battle with pancreatic cancer, JOHN R. MAIER, 67 years old, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, September 30, 2019, as the sun rose on another beautiful day in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.
A loving and devoted husband, Dad, PawPaw, and UJ, John was his happiest when surrounded by his family and his dear friends. He lived life large and celebrated every moment, whether he was rafting the Gauley, biking the forest, throwing bocce balls on the beach, or simply enjoying a cold one.
Committed to serving others, John was a dedicated volunteer for Rea of Hope, Manna Meal Gardens, and for countless other endeavors supported by his Blessed Sacrament Parish Camp Leon being his favorite and his children's school communities. Upon finding a church home in Florida, he quickly became involved with the Outreach Ministries of Our Lady of Lourdes in Daytona Beach.
With nearly 40 years of service in the chemical industry as a civil engineer and project manager, John took great pleasure in his work and treasured the many friends he made along the way. His work took on a deeper meaning within the last year as it brought comfort and a sense of purpose when there were many things he could no longer do. He was most grateful for the opportunity to continue his work and for the support he received from his colleagues.
John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Jean Maier; his brother, William Maier; and his nephew, Christopher Maier.
He leaves behind to carry on his legacy of love, faith, and service, his wife of 33 years, Terri (Williams) Maier; his son, Jimmy Maier and wife Christina, and their children Adeline and Eisley; and his daughter, Mackenzie Maier Schumacher and husband Nick, and their daughter Bailey. John is also survived by his brother, Tom Maier and wife Ann, as well as his sister, Terry Maier Kerr and her husband Bruce.
Our family would like to extend a heart-felt thank you for the outpouring of love, prayers and support through this journey. Whether in West Virginia or in Florida, we each felt the caring embrace of our hometown communities. Please know that your generosity of spirit and kindness will long be remembered.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, October 5, at Our Lady of Lourdes in Daytona Beach, Florida.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in John's honor either to Rae of Hope at 1429 Lee Street East, Charleston, WV 25301, or to Lourdes Academy at 1014 N. Halifax Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL 32118.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 3, 2019