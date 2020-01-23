|
JOHN R. WORKMAN III, 69, of Charleston, passed away at his residence Sunday, January 19, 2020.
He was a disabled Vietnam veteran and served with the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and John Workman II; brothers, Kenny, Larry, Roger; and sister, Monette Sparks.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah, and son, Justin Workman; sister, Donna Shamblin; brother, Chris Workman; and many nieces and nephews. He was the love of our life and will be deeply missed by all.
His body will be cremated at his request.
You may send condolences to the family at www.barlowbonsall.com.
Barlow Bonsall Funeral Home has been entrusted to handle the arrangements for the Workman family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020