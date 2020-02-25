|
|
JOHN DAVID REED, SR., 70, formerly of Webster Springs, died February 20, 2020 at Tygart Center, Fairmont, WV after a long battle following two major strokes. He was born July, 21, 1949 in Charleston and was the son of the late Bruce and Lou Williams Reed. Along with his parents John is preceded in death by a brother, Gary Reed and a niece, Jane Reed.
John attended Herbert Hoover High School, Morris Harvey College and Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, where he prepared for his career as a funeral director and embalmer.
John was the former owner of Dodd & Reed Funeral Home in Webster Springs and Adams-Reed Funeral Home in Cowen. He loved his profession and the Webster County community. He enjoyed flying, motorcycling and boating. He loved his family and was proud of his children and grandchildren. He was a member of the Webster Springs First Baptist Church, Addison Lodge #116 AF & AM, Beni Kedem Shrine, Camden on Gauley #161 OES, former member of Webster Springs Lions Club, Past Director of Webster County Woodchopping Festival, past member and chairman of the board Elk River Terrace Apartments, past member of the board of Webster County Memorial Hospital, former Webster County coroner, former Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department member, past member of the board of trustees for Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, and a past Webster Springs town councilman. He was also past president of the West Virginia Funeral Directors Association and past president of the National Funeral Directors Association.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife Alice Westfall Reed; son, John David "J.D." Reed, Jr. and wife Rhonda of Santa Cruz, Bolivia; daughter, Kristen Street and husband Pat of Fairmont; sister, Elizabeth "Buffy" Thomas of Pinch; brother, Roi Reed and wife Dianna of Lexington, KY; sister in law, Ellie Reed of Elkview; grandchildren, Grace, Abie and Nathan Reed, Lanae, Aubree and Violet Street; and a niece, Susie Reed of Hermitage, TN
Visitation will be held 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 9 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral service will be held Friday, February 28th at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. John Simmons officiating. Burial with Masonic Rites by Addison Lodge #116 AF & AM will follow at Miller Cemetery, Webster Springs.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020