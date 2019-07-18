

JOHN RENNER DUERNBERGER, 69, of Hurricane, passed away July 14, 2019, at Cleveland Clinic. He was a retired Elementary Physical Education teacher (32 years), having taught and coached most of his career in Kanawha County. He was a member of Mount Juliet United Methodist Church in Belle.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, who he met while students at Morris Harvey College / UC. John took a chance as he often said to come to a college that he had never visited, from his home in Larchmont, NY, to play soccer for a school he'd never heard of when he fell in love with "Susie" and WV and never left.

He was inducted into the UC Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. During his soccer career at Morris Harvey College, John set a school record for most goals scored in a season and scored five goals in one game. As a four-year letter winner from 1968-1971 and team captain in 1971, John started the first soccer clubs in WV at Charleston High School and DuPont High School, and coached in the first-ever high school soccer game in the state of WV. He also became a well-known soccer official around the Kanawha Valley, officiating games even on the College level. In the early 1990s, John started youth soccer leagues in the eastern Kanawha Valley that still play today. He was so proud to see both of his sons play collegiate soccer and become coaches on Rec League and Collegiate levels. As of late, John was a faithful follower and fan of Elk River Soccer where he so enjoyed watching both of his grandsons play the game he loved.

John was a wonderful husband, father, "Pop-Pop," brother, brother-in-law and friend to anyone he met. He was lovingly called "The Mayor" by his neighbors that he adored. Our family and our friends were so very blessed to have been able to share this far too short time on earth with John, but as much as we loved him, God loved him more.

Surviving are his wife, Susan; brother, Paul of New York; sons, Scott Duernberger of Charleston and Chad Duernberger (Arielle) of Vermont; grandsons, the light of his life, Voss Duernberger and Odin Duernberger of Charleston.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at Mt. Juliet United Methodist Church, Belle, with Rev. Darick Biondi officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to service time at the church on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in the name of John R. Duernberger to Mt. Juliet UMC, 417 East 4th Street, Belle, WV 25015 or to the , 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106.

The family would like to express our thanks to the doctors at both CAMC and Cleveland Clinic Cancer Centers. Our hearts overflowed with the love and support shown to us during our many months in Cleveland by the "angels" on the 11th floor and "G-62" MICU. This included nursing staff as well as housekeepers and food service staff for their compassion, friendship, support and love. You will never be forgotten. Also, our "angels" at Teays Valley CAMC - thank you for all of the wonderful care, support and love shown to John during his journey. As the nurses at Cleveland Clinic said "John you are one special guy. They don't make them like you anymore."

