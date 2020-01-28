|
JOHN RICHARD WEAVER, 80 died Friday January 24, 2020 at Hubbard Hospice House following a battle with cancer.
John leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Katherine Smith Weaver: his daughter Susan Weaver-Parrott and her husband Michael Parrott; his son-in-law Gordon "Trey" Lewis and four grandchildren: Jordan Lewis, Olivia Lewis, Griffin Parrott and Virginia Parrott.
He is preceded in death by his daughter Lisa Ann Weaver Lewis. He was the son of John Roscoe Weaver and Ruby Dollinger Weaver of North Carolina.
Born in Anawalt West Virginia, he moved to Charleston to attend Morris Harvey College (University of Charleston) in 1957. Upon graduation, he began his career with the Internal Revenue Service, where he worked for 30 years as a Special Investigations Agent. Upon retirement, he began consultation work for the FBI, WV Bar Association and the WV Ethics Commissions for the past the 30 years. In his free time, he enjoyed working with antique cars and was an active member of the Nitro Antique Car Club.
In lieu of flowers, he asks that donations be made in his name to the Kanawha County Animal Shelter.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, 5233 Rocky Fork Rd., Cross Lanes, WV 25313. Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday January 31 at Cross Lanes United Methodist Church with The Rev. Christa Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 28, 2020