|
|
JOHN ROBERT "BOB" EVANS was born to John William Evans and Clara Glasgow Evans on September 22, 1926, in Shadyside, Ohio. He died on November 4, 2019, at the Hubbard Hospice House West.
He was preceded in death by both parents and his brothers, Charles Evans and Dale Donkin.
Mr. Evans graduated from Follansbee High School and attended Fairmont College. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry in the South Pacific and Caribbean Operations during WWII and served in the U.S. Air Force. A former employee of Weirton Steel Company, Weirton, W.Va., he relocated to Charleston, W.Va., where he worked as a District Sales Manager for Erie Insurance Company. John was a member of Masonic Lodge #126 AF & AM, in Clendenin, the Scottish Rite, and Beni Kedem Shrine where was in the Oriental Band.
Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Sharon Yoho Evans of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; children, Karen Evans Hasbrouck of Ashland, Va., John Robert Evans Jr. of Cross Lanes, W.Va., Nancy Evans Morgan of Cross Lanes, W.Va., James William Evans of Portsmouth, Va., David Michael Evans of Greensburg, Pa., and Thomas Jeffrey Evans of Morgantown, W.Va.
He will be missed by his 15 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial service at 2 p.m. at Cooke Funeral Home, 2002 20th St., Nitro, W.Va., on Friday, November 8.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Albans Food Pantry, 419 B Street, St. Albans, WV 25177 or Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
You may send online condolences to www.cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 6, 2019