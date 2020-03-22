Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
6:00 PM
Hafer Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John Shaffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Shaffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Shaffer Obituary

JOHN SHAFFER, 66, of Clendenin, passed away after a long illness, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Trinity Health Care of Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pauline Shaffer.
John retired from the City of Charleston, after 37 years. He enjoyed hunting yellow root and ginseng, and was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan.
He is survived by Barbara Woody and his brothers, Clifford Shaffer, Darrell Shaffer, and Jerry Shaffer; sisters, Tonya Barnes, Wanda Contrell, Charlotte, and Dreama; sons, Timothy and John "Bo"; daughters, Tracy and Crystal; eight nephews, and four nieces.
A service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -