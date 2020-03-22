|
|
JOHN SHAFFER, 66, of Clendenin, passed away after a long illness, Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Trinity Health Care of Williamson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Pauline Shaffer.
John retired from the City of Charleston, after 37 years. He enjoyed hunting yellow root and ginseng, and was an avid WVU Mountaineers fan.
He is survived by Barbara Woody and his brothers, Clifford Shaffer, Darrell Shaffer, and Jerry Shaffer; sisters, Tonya Barnes, Wanda Contrell, Charlotte, and Dreama; sons, Timothy and John "Bo"; daughters, Tracy and Crystal; eight nephews, and four nieces.
A service will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 22, 2020