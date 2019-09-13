|
On September 8, 2019, JOHN STEVEN ROACH went home to be with the Lord after a fatal motorcycle accident.
John was a fun-loving family man. He cared deeply for his wife and children. He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ. He loved coal mining. He was currently working at Camilla Met Mining, formerly Jesse Creek Mining. He loved to work on cars and fix things no matter what it was. He loved being outside whenever he could. John was a kind man. He was the person who always stepped up to help someone out even if he didn't know them. He never put himself first. John was a good example of perseverance, dedication, and humility.
John left behind a wife, Jessica Roach; six children, Kendra, John Parker, and Ian Roach, Ava and Kadynce Smith, and Lorelei Moore; his mother, Mary Reed, and her husband Michael; sister, Melinda Hillman, and family; brother-in-law, Jonathon Durrett, and family; mother-in-law, Wendy Adwell, and Greg Langston; and father-in-law, Tim Durrett, and family.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. till 3 p.m. Sunday, September 15. Service will be at Restoration Fellowship in Summerville, located on Old Route 19 in the former Adkins Chevrolet's building.
Interment will be in the Russell Cemetery, Craigsville, following funeral service.
Simons - Coleman Funeral Home Inc. of Richwood, W.Va., is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 13, 2019