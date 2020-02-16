|
|
JOHN STEVENS DAWSON, 90, of Nicholas County, passed away January 23, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown.
He was born August 22, 1929, in Daysville, a son of the late Samuel W. and Emma F. Tenney Dawson.
John was a Korean War veteran. He was a truck driver for several years, hauling logs, lumber and coal. He was a member of the V.F.W. and the Muddlety United Methodist Church. John enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cutting firewood.
John is survived by his son, John Alan Dawson (Barbara) of Vienna; one brother, Blonda Dawson (Hilda) of Buckhannon; a very special friend, Dessie Baker of Summersville; two grandchildren, Jenny Heckman (Carey) of Leesburg, Va., and Sarah Kiger of Vienna; four great - grandchildren, Andrew, Jonathan, Lindsey, and Emma.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Margaret Roby Dawson, and his sister, Mildred Hinkle.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 22, at the Muddlety United Methodist Church, with Pastor Tom King officiating. Full military honors will be given at the church. Burial of his cremains will be in Rock Cave Cemetery in Upshur County.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to WV Veteran's Nursing Facility benefit fund, 1 Freedom Way, Clarksburg, WV 26301.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lamberttatman .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 16, 2020