JOHN THOMAS BUTLER, 75, of Chloe, passed away May 28, 2019, at his son's home in Ravenswood. He was born December 6, 1943, in Stow, Ohio, to Ora and Catherine Butler.

He graduated from Garfield High School in Akron, Ohio, in 1961, joined the U.S. Army and married his sweetheart, Carolyn (Noonan) Butler, in 1964. They were married for 53 years until she preceded him in death on May 22, 2018.

John enjoyed fishing, tinkering, and watching westerns but spent most of his time in service to others. He was a faithful servant of his local church community and will be remembered for always helping those in need. Nobody ever left his home hungry or without a place to sleep. Despite struggles with his health, he remained joyful and thankful for all of God's blessings. What he had, he shared, no matter the cost. He left an enduring example of what it means to empty one's self for others. We will also miss his ornery sense of humor, crazy food concoctions, and agonizing puns.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ora; wife, Carolyn; sisters, Eva and Brenda; brother, Bob.

He is survived by his mother, Catherine; sons, John Butler and his wife Jenny, and Robert Butler; sisters, Karen Darkow and husband David, and Joyce Collins; brothers, Ron Butler and wife Lavon, Richard Butler and wife Shirley, and Tim Butler and wife Karen; grandchildren, Kodi Sells and wife Aleja, Quinton Sells, Jeremy Butler and wife Sierra, Mason Butler, and Noah Butler; lifelong friend, Sue Jones.

Family and friends will be received at Stump Funeral Home in Arnoldsburg, from 2 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, with a celebration of life service at 3 p.m.

Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from May 30 to June 1, 2019