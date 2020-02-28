Home

John Thomas Ray Obituary

JOHN THOMAS RAY, 63, of Walton, went to Heaven on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, after a three-month illness.
He is a former truck driver for USA Trucking and a U.S. Army Veteran. John enjoyed doing wood work and going fishing.
John was preceded in death by his father, Vernon F. Ray, and daughter, Leigh-Anne Ray.
He is survived by his wife, Wendy Ray of Ocean View, Del.; mother, Evelyn Belcher of Walton; daughter Laura Ray of Salisbury, Md.; grandchildren, Brianna Ray and Daimen Mumford; great-grandchildren, Zoey and Aaron Baine; sisters, Denise Smith of Allentown, Pa., Sherri (Phil) Montoya of Orlando, Fla., Susan (Dave) Armbruster of Elkview.
A memorial service will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview, with Pastor Lee Swor officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneral home.net.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 28, 2020
