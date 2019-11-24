|
|
JOHN W. BURNS, 92, of Ahoskie, N.C., formerly from Charleston, W.Va., died on November 22, 2019, after a long illness.
John was born on November 18, 1927, in Charleston, W.Va. He was a graduate of Charleston High School and Morris Harvey College, where he earned his degree in Mathematics. John served in the U.S. Air Force from 1946 through 1949.
John was employed by Union Carbide Corporation and worked at the Tech Center in South Charleston, W.Va., in the Research and Development Division for 37 years.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emogene Asbury Burns, and his son, John David Burns.
Surviving are sons, Michael G. Burns of Dunmore, W.Va., and wife, Mary Sue Burns, Richard L. Burns of Ahoskie, N.C., and wife, Jamie N. Burns; daughter-in-law, Sharon Burns of Charleston, S.C. He is also survived by six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 26, at Bollinger Funeral Home, Charleston, W.Va. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park in St. Albans, W.Va. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service at Bollinger Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 24, 2019