

JOHN W. SMITHSON SR., 98, of St. Albans, passed away on June 4, 2019, due to a stroke suffered two years ago.

Born in Rocky Mount, N.C., on July 2, 1920, he retired from Union Carbide where he was a chemical operator for over 40 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Smithson and wife Ida Smithson of Rocky Mount, N.C.; his wife, Delores Bell Cox of Ward; and is survived by his three children, John Smithson and wife Marilyn McGeorge, Mark Smithson and daughter-in-law Judy Williams of Charleston, and Linda Smithson of Parkersburg. He is also survived by three grandchildren, Mike Smithson of St. Albans, Lisa Gray of South Charleston, and Jason Smithson of Winfield. He is survived by nine great-grandchildren.

John was a Marine Corps Seabee, trained in water purification and distribution. He served on the North Solomon Island of Guadalcanal, and the islands of Bougainville, Guam, and Iwo Jima. He saw the victory flag raised on Iwo Jima. He was a expert with a 45 cal pistol.

Celebration of John's life will be 12 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home, with Pastor John Mason officiating. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans, with Military Graveside Rites conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73.

Gathering of family and friends will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank Genesis Nursing Home of Dunbar and Hubbard Hospice House in South Charleston, and all their staff, for his care during his final days of life.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Genesis Nursing Home and Hubbard House of South Charleston in his memory.

