JOHN WAYNE DODRILL, 73, of Summersville, passed away at home in the company of his loving wife, son, and brother on April 7, 2020, after having been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on March 7.
Wayne was born on December 22, 1946, in Sutton, to James Meredith and Virginia Avanelle Dodrill.
His life was a symbol of The American Dream. He grew up in the lumber camp at Werth, living near the poverty level, but also in richness provided by loving parents and support from the Dodrill and Johnson families. He was a skilled outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish, and he was also a scholar, having been salutatorian of the Nicholas County High School Class of 1965. He excelled in baseball, basketball, and track and was an all-state football player. He later became passionate about golf and was president of the Nicholas Memorial Golf Course for more than 20 years. He was able to fulfill a longtime dream of playing the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland after retiring.
Wayne worked his way through West Virginia University and graduated from the School of Dentistry in 1972. While at WVU, he met Mary Jo Blanco, who became his wife in 1968, and he became deeply loved by her whole family. They returned to Nicholas County where he practiced dentistry in Summersville for 40 years and where they raised their three children. He was known to take care of patients regardless of their ability to pay.
He was best at being a helper and caretaker for his mother, his family, and anyone who needed him. He was very much respected and his passing will be a great loss to the people who knew and loved him, including his church family at Summersville Presbyterian Church.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; his son, James Dodrill (Jennifer) of Bridgeport; daughters, Jennifer Gwinn (Aaron) of Lewisburg and Carrie Wilson (Jeremy) of Burlington, Ky. Papa Wayne will be remembered fondly by his eight grandchildren: Max, Joseph and Jaryn Dodrill; Jacob and Gracyn Gwinn; and Justin, Joshua and Jack Wilson. He is also survived by his mother, Virginia Drennen of Summersville; his brothers, Dale (Carolyn) of Prospect, Ky., and Randy (Caroline) of St. Albans. In addition, he had a very close relationship with his stepbrothers, Allen J. Drennen (Jeanie) of Boise, Idaho, and Joe Drennen (Monica) of Wayne, Mich.; and an uncle, Conn Johnson of Ripley, whom he considered a brother. He will also be missed by many nieces and nephews who were often entertained by him.
His body was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville, W.Va., was in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to The Bread of Life Food Pantry, P.O. Box 930, Summersville, WV 26651.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 9, 2020