JOHN WAYNE WEBB, 76, of Mt. Nebo, passed away surrounded by his loving family, Saturday September 7, 2019, in the Cleveland Clinic. Johnny was the son of the late Emmett and Lillian Hatfield Webb and was born at Kopperston, Wyoming County, April 1, 1943. He was a 1961 graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and a retired mine equipment fabricator for NARCO, at Smithers.
Surviving: Loving Wife, Sharon Weese Webb; daughter, Valerie Lorea (husband Bob) of Charleston; step-son, Mark Spencer (and Tuul) of Fenwick; step-daughter, Stacy Amick (husband Jay) of Nettie; brother, Danny Webb (wife Billie) of Roanoke, Va.; sister, Cathy Webb Thomas of Longs, S.C.
He loved his grandchildren: Jordan, Jensen, Jack, Josie, John-Steven and Jorgie Lorea; step-grandchildren, Julia Amick Morris, Jacob, Trinity and Joel Amick; great - grandchildren, Aeris and Averie (Jordan) Lorea, Gunner and Blakelee (Julia) Morris.
Johnny was enjoying retirement by traveling, camping, boating and family time. Family members will also treasure all the furniture he has made. He was truly a good, caring, talented man.
Services to celebrate Johnny's life will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, September 13, in the Waters Funeral Chapel at Summersville, W.Va. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery at Nettie.
Friends may call at the funeral chapel from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to Michael J. Fox Foundation or
the .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 11, 2019