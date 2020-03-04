|
JOHN WESLEY CASH, 74, of Hurricane, went home Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was a Heavy Equipment Operator at Mazzella Quarries and retired after 22 years. John was a Veteran of the U. S. Army, serving from 1964 to 1967, and the USNR-R, Navy Reserve Construction, from 1972 to 1974. He owned and enjoyed driving dirt track race cars for 12 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer E. and Elizabeth Hissom Cash, and brothers, Charlie and Frank Cash.
John is survived by his wife of 51 years, Shirley; children, Tammy (Thomas) Perdue of Scott Depot, Barbara Cash of Irving, Texas, Jonnie Adams of Red House, and James (Brittney) Cash of Parkerbsurg; brother, Homer Cash; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at Curry Funeral Home in Alum Creek, with Rev. Earl Cochran officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park in South Charleston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneral home.org.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 4, 2020