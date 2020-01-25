|
JOHN WILLIAM ESCUE, 88, of Hurricane, died Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hubbard House, Charleston, WV.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Bessie Chandler Escue, and brother, Charles Escue.
Mr. Escue was Navy veteran of the Korean War serving on the USS Valcour. He was a Crane Operator for IUOE Engineers Local 132.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn May Escue; daughters, Tina (Rudy) Heironimus and Tami Escue, and son, John (Michelle) Escue; seven grandchildren, Beth Urban, Rachel Gray, Amy Hart, Andrew Heironimus, Morgan Escue, Silas Escue and Gracelyn Escue; eight great - grandchildren, Seth Hart, Mariah Gray, Avery Hart, Lana Gray, Johanna Heironimus, Graham Urban, Reese Urban, Lylah Escue. He is also survived by his sister, Reba Escue Bess of Culloden.
Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Pastor Edison Hager officiating. He will be laid to rest with private burial services.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020