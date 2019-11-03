Home

JOHN WILLIAM NEAL, 63, of Vaughn, W.Va., and recently of Fredricksberg, Va., passed away suddenly on October 10, 2019. He was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School and served in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his son, John William Neal II, and three grandchildren. Memorial service for John will be on Saturday, November 9, at 1 p.m., at Vaughn Baptist Church, Vaughan, W.Va., followed by burial at Neal Cemetry, Neal Bottom, in Nicholas County, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 3, 2019
