John William Shultz


1928 - 2019
John William Shultz Obituary
JOHN WILLIAM SHULTZ, 91, of Charleston, left us on September 4, 2019.
John was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Elizabeth Shultz of Chelyan, and his sister, Helen Bishop of South Charleston.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Crookshanks Shultz, and his son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Mary Shultz of Charleston.
John was retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company. He served in the Army and was a Mason and a member of the Beni Kedem Shrine and the Elks.
He will be entombed in The Chapel at Sunset Memorial Park, with a private memorial service to be held at a later date.
Memories may be shared by visiting snodgrassfuneral.com.
Snodgrass Funeral Home is assisting the family with these arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 6, 2019
