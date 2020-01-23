Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
South Charleston, WV
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
South Charleston, WV
John "Jack" Wood

JOHN "JACK" WOOD, 88, of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Cross Lanes, passed away December 22, 2018.
Jack was a graduate of Charleston High and WV University, and was the owner of G&W Industrial Sales, located in South Charleston.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rocky Wood.
Surviving are his wife, Patricia; daughters, Cheri Boggess and Diane Wood; granddaughter, Roxanne Boggess; sister, Patricia Geissinger; and his stepchildren, Janet Dekle and Marlin Glass, both of Cumming, Ga.
A Memorial Service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church, South Charleston, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 23, 2020
